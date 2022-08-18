Full cast for The Famous Five musical confirmed

Full casting has been confirmed for the new musical staging of The Famous Five.

Playing at Theatr Clwyd and Chichester Festival Theatre, the production is based on Enid Blyton's seminal books and is written by Elinor Cook with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson.

This particular show will see the iconic quintet head to Kirrin Island and a ruined castle, and will open at Theatr Clwyd in previews on 23 September, before playing at Chichester Festival Theatre from 21 October.

Appearing will be Ailsa Dalling as puppeteer and puppet associate, Elisa De Grey as Timmy puppeteer and puppet associate, Lara Denning as Aunt Fanny, Maria Goodman as George, Sam Harrison as Bobby, Isabella Methven as Anne, David Ricardo-Pearce as Uncle Quentin, Louis Suc as Dick, Kibong Tanji as Rowena and Dewi Wykes as Julian.

The production, directed by Clywd's artistic director Tamara Harvey, has design by Lucy Osbourne, lighting by Johanna Town, video by Ash J Woodward, sound by Dan Samson, musical direction by Katherine Rockhill, choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, musical supervision by David White, associate direction by Francesca Goodridge and assistant direction by Juliette Manon.