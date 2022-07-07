Crazy for You revival: watch Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson and more in rehearsals

Dive into rehearsals for Susan Stroman's revival of Crazy for You!

Leading the show are Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins) as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly Baker and Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Bela Zangler.

With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig, the musical tells the tale of a show-business-obsessed lad who has to choose between his dreams and honouring his family wishes.

The show celebrates its 30th anniversary and sees Stroman return to the piece after being part of the original creative team.

The set designer is Beowulf Boritt, the costume designer is William Ivey Long, the lighting designer is Ken Billington, the musical director is Alan Williams and the sound designer is Kai Harada, with new orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, original orchestrations by William David Brohn, new arrangements by David Krane and original arrangements by Peter Howard. Wigs, hair and make-up design is by Campbell Young Associates, fight direction by Rc-Annie and casting by Jill Green.

The show runs at the venue from 11 July to 4 September.