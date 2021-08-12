The Boy with Two Hearts coming to Wales Millenium Centre

Wales Millennium Centre will stage the world premiere of The Boy With Two Hearts later this year.

Directed by Amit Sharma, it's adapted from Hamed Amiri's book of the same name that tells the true story of his family's journey from Afghanistan to Wales.

It will be performed in the venue's Weston Studio from 1 to 23 October 2021, with a press night on 5 October.

Adapted for the stage by Phil Porter, it centres on the Amiri family and Hamed's elder brother, Hussein, whose heart condition made their journey to the UK all the more critical.

The Amiri family, who live in Cardiff, are closely involved in the production.

Hamed Amiri said: "I am very excited and emotional to not only see my family's journey come to life on stage, but also get to relive those many precious moments we had along the way."

Graeme Farrow, artistic director of Wales Millennium Centre, added: "It is a story of love, loss, family and connections and of a journey which is difficult, physical, emotional and personal. It is also a journey which brought a family to Wales which is now their home. I don't think that you can fail to be moved and inspired by it."

Amit Sharma will direct a cast made up of Afghan performers: Shamail Ali (Hessam), Farshid Rokey (Hamed) and Ahmad Sakhi (Hussein), who play the Amiri brothers, as well as the award-winning Afghan vocalist and composer, Elaha Soroor. They are joined by Dana Haqjoo and Géhane Strehler.

The creative team also includes designer Hayley Grindle, lighting designer Amy Mae, sound designer & co-composer Tic Ashfield, co-composer Elaha Soroor, projection designer Hayley Egan, casting director Sarah Hughes CDG, vocal coach Gary Horner, artistic associate Tafsila Khan and producer Pádraig Cusack.

Running alongside the production will be a virtual reality experience, Amiri, created in collaboration with Hamed and Hessam Amiri to honour their brother's life.