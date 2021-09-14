Full company for The Book of Mormon tour announced

The tour company for The Book of Mormon has been revealed.

The hit musical is co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw with design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian Macdevitt and sound by Brian Ronan. it tells the story of a group of Mormon missionaries who travel to Uganda.

After opening in Cardiff on 12 October, the show will visit Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, Southampton, Amsterdam, Leeds, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham and Edinburgh. Tickets for select dates are available below.

The cast of the tour is led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price, Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, Aviva Tulley as Nabulungi, Jordan Lee Davies, Ewen Cummins, Johnathan Tweedie and Thomas Vernal.

The full company on tour includes Loren Anderson, Jed Berry, David Brewis-Scott, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, Tom Dickerson, Chanel Edwards-Frederick, Patrick George, Tad Hapaguti, Daniel Haswell, Evan James, Darren John, Michael Lewis, George Littell, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Ben Middleton, Sasha Monique, David Perkins, Rory Shafford, Chomba S. Taulo, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

