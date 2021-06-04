The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to embark on new tour later this year

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will embark on a third UK and Ireland tour in late 2021, it was announced today.

Delayed from 2020, the piece will visit Cardiff New Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Southampton Mayflower, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sheffield Lyceum, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Manchester Opera House, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham Hippodrome, King's Theatre Glasgow, Leeds Grand Theatre, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, and Norwich Theatre Royal with further venues to be announced.

The WhatsOnStage award-winning play tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher John Francis Boone, who finds a dead dog and is determined to unravel the mystery of who what happened despite having never ventured alone beyond the end of his road. Full cast is to be confirmed.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's 2003 novel. Directed by Marianne Elliott (WhatsOnStage Award-winner for Company), the production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting by Paule Constable, video by Finn Ross, movement direction by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, associate direction by Anna Marsland and casting by Jill Green.

The National has also revealed plans for a tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, currently set for 2023 after its West End run.