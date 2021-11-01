Watch the White Christmas company perform a festive medley

Watch a special festive performance from the cast of 'White Christmas'' to get you in the festive spirit!

With a company led by Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Sally Ann Triplett as Martha, Matthew Jeans as Bob Wallace, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes, Emily Langham as Judy Haynes and Duncan Smith as General Waverly, the show will open in Woking on 28 October 2021.

The cast is completed by Phillip Bertioli, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Freddie Clements, Meg Darcy, Adam Denman, Beth Devine, Kirsty Fuller, Ashton Harkness, Sam Holden, Matt Holland, Samuel John-Humphreys, Aoife Kenny, Ella Kemp, Joshua Lovell, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Oliver Ramsdale, Kayleigh Thadani and Kraig Thornber.

The musical revival, seen in the West End in 2019, is directed by Ian Talbot and choreographed by Stephen Mear. It follows a pair of army showmen who try to save a financially insecure inn.

Set design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.