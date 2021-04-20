Touching the Void play to reopen Bristol Old Vic with show being live-streamed worldwide

Bristol Old Vic will return to live performances with a week-long run of its hit play Touching the Void.

Directed by Tom Morris and adapted from Joe Simpson's memoir by David Greig, the piece follows two mountaineers who are stranded on the side of a cliff face.

Touching the Void has design by Ti Green, lighting by Chris Davey, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Jill Green.

Playing from 26 to 29 May, the pace will be brought back and presented to socailly distanced audiences at the iconic Bristol venue, while simultaneously being live-streamed for remote viewers.

The live and digital piece will be presented alongside co-producing partners Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Royal & Derngate Northampton, Fuel and also Fiery Angel, who presented the West End run in association with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Details around captioned or audio-described performances have not yet been reveald by the venue.