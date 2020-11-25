The Wardrobe Ensemble to adapt The Great Gatsby for 2021 run

Award-winning company The Wardrobe Ensemble will, alongside the Wardrobe Theatre, present a new version of The Great Gatsby in January.

The show, adapted from F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal novel, will be performed by a pair of actors – Tamsin Hurtado Clarke and Jesse Meadows. The piece has direction from Tom Brennan, musical direction by Tom Crosley-Thorne, design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by James Newton, lighting by Chris Collier and artwork by Adam Maida.

Social distancing and Covid safety measures will be introduced at the Wardrobe Theatre throughout the run, with face-masks and increased ventilation in place to mitigate risks.

The 2021 run will mark the venue's ten year-anniversary after forming in Bristol in 2011. Since then the company has played shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, on tour and in the West End.

The Great Gatsby is scheduled to run from 7 January to 28 February 2021. All tickets are allocated in bubbles of two.