The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk revival live-stream casting confirmed

Casting has been confirmed for the live-streamed revival of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk at Bristol Old Vic.

Co-produced by the venue alongside Wise Children and Kneehigh, the piece will be presented from 3 to 5 December with both in-situ audiences and to virtual viewers all across the world.

Appearing in the piece are Audrey Brisson (Amélie) and Marc Antolin (Romantics Anonymous). The play is written by Daniel Jamieson with direction by Emma Rice and music by Ian Ross. Set and costume design is by Sophia Clist, lighting design is by Malcolm Rippeth and sound design by Simon Baker.

The team will form a social bubble in Bristol ahead of their run, allowing them to mount the piece without social distancing.

The play, which was first seen in 2016, follows two flight-prone lovers who navigate the turbulent world of Russian Pogroms, revolution and romance. It received a five-star review when it landed in London in 2018.

As per the previously streamed Romantics Anonymous musical, theatres across the UK and abroad will sell tickets to their audiences, with partners including Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, York Theatre Royal and Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry, Spoleto Festival USA and Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts. More collaborators are to be announced.

Emma Rice said today, "Following the heady success of our Romantics Anonymous live broadcast, we have decided to get straight back on the theatre horse and do it again! There are so few creative ‘wins' in these topsy turvy times that we thought it would be rude not to create all the joy, community and employment that we can - and to do it as fast as we can. It is strange to find myself so exhilarated and energised by this new digital platform. I have devoted my life to the thrill of live experience and the celebration of the collective imagination - but as these precious things fade into memory, it is time to stray to pastures new. And, whilst nothing will ever replace the thrill of a night out at the theatre, live broadcast is a wonderful new adventure.

"Fresh, fun and intimate; it feels like we are flying on a motorcycle with nothing ahead of us. We are intoxicated as we learn new skills, build new teams and experience new triumphs! We are taking the utmost care to protect all of our valued team but all the preparation will all be worth it when, for one short week, we immerse ourselves in the spiritually intimate and genuinely moving, real life love story of Marc and Bella Chagall."