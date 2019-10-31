Emma Rice's Romantics Anonymous to return at Bristol Old Vic

Emma Rice, Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond's hit musical Romantics Anonymous, which initially ran at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London, will return in 2020 for a new production.

Playing at the Bristol Old Vic from 18 January to 1 February, Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden return to the cast to play Jean-René and Angélique respectively, with full casting to be announced.

Following its Bristol run the show, produced by Rice's Wise Children, will embark on a north American tour, with full dates to be announced.

Rice said: "Rarely have I made a show as beloved as Romantics Anonymous. It worked a gentle magic on all who created and saw it. Like Angélique creating her exquisite chocolates, fairy dust seems to float around this precious production and I, for one, cannot wait to bring it back. There is palpable excitement in the team and Bristol Old Vic is the perfect place to launch this new production."

The show has design by Les Brotherston, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, choreography by Etta Murfitt, orchestrations by Simon Hale, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth and sound by Simon Baker.

Based on the French film Les Émotifs Anonymes, it follows Angelique, a shy chocolate maker and the awkward boss of a chocolate factory in a love story.