Divina De Campo, Jujubee and Trinity The Tuck to tour new show Strike A Pose in 2022

Three drag legends will bring an all-singing all-dancing experience to venues across the nation from October 2022.

Striking a pose across the nation will beRuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist and musical pro Divina De Campo, alongside RuPaul's All-Stars Drag Race legends Trinity The Tuck and Jujubee.

Alongside a supporting cast, the trio will work their way through diva hits from the likes of "Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy, Liza, Whitney, Gaga and Ariana."

De Campo said this morning: "Strike A Pose! is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies, so for me, that's Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats… I'm going to be joined by the incredible Trinity The Truck and the gorgeous Jujubee, alongside a multi-talented cast. This is going to be an all-singing, all-dancing EXTRAVAGANZA!"

The tour opens in Wycombe before visiting Peterborough, Brighton, Woking, Birmingham, Leicester, Guildford, Bournemouth, Dartford, Northampton, Aylesbury, Cambridge, Wimbledon, London, Grimsby, Manchester and Cardiff.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.