Blood Brothers 2020 spring tour full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the new tour of Blood Brothers, which opens in Brighton next month.

Joining Lyn Paul, who will be appearing in the piece for the last time, will be Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator. The rest of the cast for Blood Brothers includes Tim Churchill, Paul Westwood, Josh Capper, Shaun McCourt, Graeme Kinniburgh, Hannah Barr and Grace Galloway.

Willy Russell's hit tragic musical, about two brothers separated at birth who go on to meet again later in life, ran in the West End for 24 years and won a number of awards on both sides of the Atlantic. It includes numbers such as "Marilyn Monroe" and "Tell Me It's Not True".

The tour will be directed by Kenwright and Bob Tomson, with design by Andy Walmsley, sound design by Dan Samson, musical direction by Kelvin Towse and lighting by Nick Richings.

It opens in Brighton before visiting Richmond, Dublin, Derry, Grimsby, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Woking and Lichfield.