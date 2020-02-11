Absurd Person Singular UK tour cast announced

The cast of London Classic Theatre's UK tour of Absurd Person Singular has been announced.

Alan Ayckbourn's play will run from 25 February to 19 July at 24 venues around the UK, with a press night on 5 March at the New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich.

John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O'Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft) will star in the production, which celebrates London Classic Theatre's 20th anniversary season.

Absurd Person Singular tells the story of Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman who persuades his wife Jane to throw a party in order to curry favour with a bank manager and local architect. The three married couples then take turns to host over the following two years in an attempt to impress.

Directed by Michael Cabot, the show has set design by Simon Scullion, costume design by Kate Lyons and lighting design by Andy Grange. As well as Ipswich, it will tour to Eastbourne, Oldham, Poole, Croydon, Mold, Winchester, Bury St Edmunds, Coventry, Hull, Malvern, Doncaster, Hexham, Peterborough, Lowestoft, Derby, Exeter, Swindon, Bracknell, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Lincoln and Weston-Super-Mare.