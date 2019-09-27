The Prince and the Pauper cast announced with twin sisters in lead roles

Twin sisters Danielle and Nichole Bird will play the title roles in The Prince and the Pauper at the New Vic Theatre this Christmas.

The New Vic Theatre's artistic director Theresa Heskins (The Worst Witch) adapts and directs Mark Twain's tale about a chance meeting between two identical individuals who choose to swap lives temporarily.

Joining the Bird twins will be David Ahmad, Kieran Buckeridge, Gareth Cassidy, Matthew Ganley, Elliot Gooch, Jasmin Hinds, Sufia Manya, Faz Shah, Tom Richardson, Margit van der Zwan and Joss Wyre. Heskins brings together the same creative team that worked on The Borrowers, Treasure Island and the UK Theatre Award-winning The Snow Queen – set by Laura Clarkson, costumes by Lis Evans, lighting by Daniella Beattie and sound by Alex Day and James Earls-Davis.

The Prince and the Pauper will run at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme from 16 November to 25 January.