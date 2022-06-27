Spitting Image Live coming to Birmingham Rep next year

Birmingham Rep artistic director Sean Foley has announced two new comedies that will premiere as part of its new season.

Spitting Image Live: Featuring the Liar King will run from 1 Feb to 11 March 2023, alongside The Way Old Friends Do (17 February to 4 March), a new comedy by Ian Hallard directed by Mark Gatiss.

Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live features an array of characters including Boris Johnson, Tom Cruise, Michael Gove, Adele, Tyson Fury, Harry and Meghan, Stormzy, Beyoncé, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The production was previously announced to run in the West End following its premiere in Birmingham.

Foley, whose production of Upstart Crow returns to the West End this autumn, said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the team bringing this iconic British comedy to the stage - in particular to be working with the inspiring Roger Law, original co-creator of this legendary show."

The Way Old Friends Do, about two Birmingham friends who reunite to form an ABBA tribute band, will receive its world premiere from 17 February to 4 March at The Rep ahead of a UK tour.

Also announced today is that Kit de Waal, Birmingham-born writer of My Name is Leon, together with Dean O'Loughlin, will collaborate on a new play for future production about the visit of Malcolm X to Birmingham in 1965. Other new additions to the 22/23 season include Ballet Black, and Apphia Campbell's Nina Simone show Black Is The Color of My Voice, which returns in February.