Rock of Ages to embark on a new 2021 tour

The Rock of Ages production has announced that it will return for a new tour in 2021.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

Commencing its tour in Portsmouth on 6 May 2021, it will then visit Manchester, Working, Stoke-on-Trent, Poole, Birmingham, Glasgow, Llandudno, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Crawley, with tickets for most dates on sale soon.

We just can't fight this feelin' anymore....so getting the show back on the road in 2021 feels like a rockin' good idea. https://t.co/3I6GM8EYhl pic.twitter.com/2Ik2OIil3l — Rock of Ages UK (@rockofagesuk) July 30, 2020

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012.

The piece has direction and choreography by Nick Winston, with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Casting and the wider creative team for the tour are to be revealed.