Jac Yarrow to star in Birmingham Hippodrome panto Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

After recently completing his professional debut in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End, Jac Yarrow will head to Birmingham to star in the Hippodrome's pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The panto runs from Saturday 21 December to Sunday 2 February 2020 at the venue, with Yarrow playing the role of The Prince.

He joins a previously announced cast of Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen's Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting and Andrew Ryan as Nurse Nelly.

The production will feature costumes and sets that were used at The London Palladium last Christmas, where the panto starred Dawn French.