Tom Hiddleston to star in The Play What I Wrote BBC broadcast and Bath shows

Tom Hiddleston is returning to the stage... and to the BBC!

The Loki star recently appeared as the mystery guest performer on opening night for the 20th anniversary production of The Play What I Wrote at the Birmingham Rep.

The award-winning comedy, penned by the venue's artistic director Sean Foley, Hamish McColl and Eddie Braben, is produced in association with David Pugh and Theatre Royal Bath. Now it has been confirmed that Hiddleston will reprise his appearance at "a matinee and evening performance" when the show launches in Bath from today, ahead of a UK tour.

Furthermore, both performances are set to be filmed for a BBC broadcast later in 2022. A transmission date has not yet been revealed.

The play, which sees a guest star appearing at every show, is directed by Foley, with design by Alice Power, lighting by Tim Mitchell, music by Steve Parry, choreography by Ian West and casting by Sarah Bird.



