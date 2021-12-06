Tom Hiddleston stars in The Play What I Wrote

Avengers and Loki star Tom Hiddleston made a star appearance at the Birmingham Rep tonight for The Play What I Wrote.

The award-winning comedy, penned by the venue's artistic director Sean Foley, Hamish McColl and Eddie Braben has run at the theatre from 27 November, directed by Foley and produced in association with David Pugh and Theatre Royal Bath.

It sees a guest star appear every night, and is designed by Alice Power with lighting by Tim Mitchell, music by Steve Parry, choreography by Ian West and casting by Sarah Bird.

The the show originally opened in the West End with direction from Kenneth Branagh (who, to help this come full circle, directed Hiddleston in Thor).

Dennis Herdman as "Dennis (left) and Tom Hiddleston as himself

© Geraint Lewis

Dennis Herdman as "Dennis"(left), Thom Tuck as "Thom" (centre), Tom Hiddleston as himself

Thom Tuck as "Thom", Tom Hiddleston as himself (centre), Dennis Herdman as "Dennis" (right)

