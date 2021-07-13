Mischief's Groan Ups tour unveils cast

Casting has been unveiled for Mischief's Groan Ups, which is heading out on tour from August.

Set across three time periods and following a group of schoolfriends during their childhoods and later as adults, the piece first ran in the West End in 2019.

Appearing in the piece are Daniel Abbott (Archie), Jamie Birkett (Chemise, Miss Murray), Matt Cavendish (Simon), Killian Macardle (Paul, Mr White), Yolanda Ovide (Moon), Dharmesh Patel (Spencer), Lauren Samuels (Katie), with understudies Paul Brown and Holly Sumpton.

Written by Mischief's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Groan Ups is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward with design by Fly Davis, costume design by Roberto Surace, sound design and composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and lighting design by Christopher Nairne.

The associate director is Katie-Ann McDonough, with the piece produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Opening at Theatre Royal Bath on 12 August, the show will then visit Salford, Chester, Sheffield, Oxford, Guildford, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Cardiff, Cambridge, Glasgow, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Brighton, Nottingham, Southampton, Aylesbury and Coventry.