CBeebies hit Hey Duggee coming to the stage later this year

Hit CBeebies show Hey Duggee is coming to the stage later this year. The production will tour from December, including a Christmas run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

According to press material, "Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, a brand new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing, dancing and even more fun".

Since premiering in 2014 the BBC and Studio AKA production has gone on to win six BAFTAs and an international Emmy. The show, which is narrated by Alexander Armstrong, was the most streamed children's programme on BBC iPlayer in 2021.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Kenny Wax said: "We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises touring the country with a sit down month in London over Christmas. I can't wait."

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: "This is an incredibly exciting tour. Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children's entertainment by storm."

The production will run at: MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (3 to 10 December 2022), Southbank Centre (14 December to 8 January), Bradford, St George's Hall (12 to 15 January), Darlington, Hippodrome (20 to 22 January), Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (27 to 29 January), Liverpool, Empire Theatre 2 to 4 February), Brighton, Theatre Royal (7 to 8 February), Plymouth, Theatre Royal (14 to 15 February), Peterborough, New Theatre (14 to 15 February), Canterbury, The Marlowe (18 to 19 February), Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (21 to 22 February), Poole, Lighthouse Theatre (25 to 26 February), Stoke, Regent Theatre (10 to 12 March), Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre (16 to 18 March), Salford, The Lowry (24 to 26 March), Ipswich, Regent Theatre (3 to 4 April), Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (7 to 8 April), Birmingham, Town Hall (10 to 12 April), Leicester, Curve (14 to 15 April), Bath, The Forum (20 to 22 April), Nottingham, Theatre Royal (1 to 6 May), Southend, Cliffs Pavilion (13 to 14 May), Glasgow, Kings Theatre (25 to 27 May) and Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre (30 May to 4 June).