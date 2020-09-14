York Theatre Royal to present travelling pantomime across the city this winter

Panto will head to the masses in York this Christmas, with the Theatre Royal taking its festive show on the road.

The piece is set to feature a cast of local actors including entertainer and magician Josh Benson, with the piece directed by the theatre's associate director Juliet Forster.

Executive director Tom Bird said: "Our Travelling Pantomime will be a rip-roaring Christmas treat for the whole family. Audiences can expect hilarity and chaos, music and magic as our amazing actors visit every corner of York."

In a truly democratic experience, writer Paul Hendy will be writing three scripts – Jack and the Beanstalk, Dick Whittington and Aladdin with the audience then voting for their preferred show ahead of each performance.

Details of venues, performance times and further casting will be released soon, with the show going in sale in November.

The originally scheduled Cinderella has been postponed to 2021, with York Theatre Royal's box office team contacting ticket holders with the option of moving tickets to next year, cancelling bookings or donating some costs.