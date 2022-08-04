Noughts and Crosses unveils cast for new tour

Casting has been revealed for the stage version of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed novel Noughts and Crosses.

Telling the story of a radically divided society and a reflection on societal prejudice, Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation first toured in 2019. This new revival opens in York on 16 September before visiting Richmond, Exeter, Guildford, Newcastle, Huddersfield, Ipswich, Birmingham, Liverpool, Salford, Coventry, Kingston, Brighton, Oldham, Poole and Leicester.

The production is directed by Esther Richardson, with design by Simon Kenny, new lighting design by Ben Cowens (with original lighting by Joshua Drualus Pharo) and music by Arun Ghosh. Further creative team members are to be revealed by the production.

Effie Ansah (The Maladies) and James Arden, in their first leading roles, will play the two lovers Sephy and Callum. They are joined by Emma Keele (East is East) as Meggie, Nathanial McClosky (Macbeth) as Jude, Amie Buhari (Flowers) as Jasmine, Steph Asamoah (Billy Elliot) as Minerva, Chris Jack (Brighton Rock) as Kamal, Daniel Copeland (Invincible) as Ryan and newcomer Tom Coleman as Nought Man, Andrew Dorn and understudy to Callum and Jude. Daniel Norford (Small Island) will take on the role of Kamal next year, while all actors will also play ensemble roles.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now.