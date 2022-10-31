Mamma Mia! to play outdoors next summer

Here they go again – Mamma Mia! is set for an outdoor spectacle next summer.

The hit musical will dedicate a week of its ongoing UK and international tour next summer to perform in front of 30,000 spectators at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Creator and producer Judy Craymer said today: "We are so excited to be bringing Mamma Mia! to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer. With its heart-warming story told through the wonderful music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! lends itself perfectly to the outdoors.

"Following the success of our first ever performances under the stars at Harewood House in 2021 we're thrilled to now be performing at the UK's largest outdoor theatre. We can't wait for audiences to join us and be transported to our sunny Greek idyll."

Casting for the outdoor run (taking place from 14 to 18 June 2023) is to be revealed, with tickets going on sale from 9am on Friday 4 November.

Mamma Mia!, which is also currently playing in the West End, has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, book by Catherine Johnson, direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce the international tour of Mamma Mia! will be taking over Scarborough Open Air Theatre for a whole week next summer.

"This wonderful venue opened 90 years ago in 1932 to stage musicals, so we are beyond proud to reveal that musicals are not only back at Scarborough OAT, but arguably the biggest stage sensation of the last 30 years is heading here to the Yorkshire coast!

"Audiences will get the chance to enjoy this sensational show in a truly unique setting – by the sea and under the stars. It is going to be a magical experience!"