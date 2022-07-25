Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd reveals complete UK tour cast

Complete casting has been confirmed for the upcoming tour of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd.

Set in the 1960s, the story follows Miss Marple as she attempts to solve a murder in the sleepy village of St Mary Mead, where a new housing estate had enticed a rich American film star to buy the manor house.

Christie's novel was first published in the UK in 1962 and was adapted into a feature film in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple.

In alphabetical order, the cast includes Mara Allen (as Cherry Baker), Susie Blake (as Miss Marple), Oliver Boot (as Chief Inspector Craddock), Sarah Lawrie (as Ella Zielinsky), Lorenzo Martelli (as Guiseppe Renzo), Joe McFadden (as Jason Rudd), Jules Melvin (as Heather Leigh), David Partridge (as Cyril Leigh), Veronica Roberts (as Dolly Bantry), Holly Smith (as Ensemble), Chrystine Symone (as Lola Brewster) and Sophie Ward (as Marina Gregg).

Produced by the Original Theatre Company and adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff, the production is directed by Philip Franks. The tour's creative team also includes designer Adrian Linford, lighting designer Emma Chapman, sound designer Max Pappenheim, movement director Sophia Vi and casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The Mirror Crack'd opens at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 8 September 2022, before heading to Darlington, Cheltenham, York, Oxford, Mold, Northampton, Norwich, Malvern, Bromley and Southend, culminating on 3 December 2022.