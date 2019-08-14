A View from the Bridge cast at York Theatre Royal and Northampton Royal and Derngate announced

Casting has been announced for A View from the Bridge, which opens in York before transferring to Northampton.

Leading the show will be Nicholas Karimi (Eddie Carbone) and Laura Pyper (Beatrice), in a new production directed by Juliet Forster (Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's Rose).

Completing the company are Mete Dursun (Louis), Reuben Johnson (Marco), Pedro Leandro (Rodolpho), Robert Pickavance (Alfieri), Daniel Poyser (Mike), Andrew Squires (Immigration Officer/Tony) and Lili Miller (Catherine) in her professional stage debut. There will also be local community casts in both York and Northampton.

Foster said: "For me the way into the play is very much about the migrancy elements. In some respects I was interested in releasing it from the very specific Italian-American community by recruiting a very mixed cast in terms of ethnicity and nationality. We are talking about actors who represent different areas of the world and some of them relate to the immigrants story through their parents."

Completing the creative team will be Rhys Jarman (set and costumes), Aideen Malone (lighting), Bethan Clarke (fight director) and Yvonne Morley (accent coach).

The show opens at York Theatre Royal, where it runs from 20 September to 12 October and then at Royal and Derngate Northampton from 15 to 26 October.