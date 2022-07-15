The King and I confirms major new UK tour for 2023

A new major UK tour has been confirmed for Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I!

The acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production, which premiered on Broadway in 2015 and picked up a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, previously enjoyed a successful run at the London Palladium and an international tour.

The new production will launch at Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre on 30 January 2023, before heading to Wimbledon, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wycombe, Bristol, Dartford, Bradford, Southend, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow.

Additional venues, as well as casting, will be announced in due course.

The musical, which tells the story of the tempestuous relationship between British schoolteacher, Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam, will once again be directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

Producer Howard Panter commented: "We are delighted to take this majestic multi-award-winning production of The King and I on a major UK and international tour in 2023. The London Palladium season saw critical plaudits, box office records and standing ovations at every show – we were overwhelmed with the rapturous response. Coupled with the reaction to the global cinema screenings of the film version – which was the biggest theatre event in cinemas of the year and number one at the box office. This really is musical theatre at its very best, so we are thrilled that we can now share this wondrous production with theatre lovers up and down the country next year."

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.