An Inspector Calls reveals 30th anniversary touring cast

Casting has been announced for the upcoming 30th anniversary tour of JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls.

The classic thriller, written at the end of the Second World War, is set before the First and follows Inspector Goole as he calls upon the Birling family home to investigate the death of a young woman.

Director Stephen Daldry's production first premiered at the National Theatre in 1992 and went on to receive three Olivier and four Tony Awards.

The cast for the UK tour includes Liam Brennan (Richard III) who reprises the role of Inspector Goole from previous touring productions, Christine Kavanagh (Man and Superman) as Mrs Birling, Jeffrey Harmer (Bird Song) as Mr Birling, Simon Cotton (Emmerdale) as Gerald Croft, Evlyne Oyedokun (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) as Sheila Birling, George Rowlands (Parliament Square) as Eric Birling and Frances Campbell (JB Priestley's Music at Night) as Edna.

The company is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

Produced by PW Productions, the piece features designs by Ian MacNeil, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck and lighting by Rick Fisher.

An Inspector Calls opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 9 September 2022, before heading to Shrewsbury, Milton Keynes, Stoke, Cambridge, Cardiff, Southampton, Newcastle, Brighton, Guildford, Birmingham, Salford, Nottingham, Truro, Edinburgh, York, Aylesbury, Coventry, Plymouth, Liverpool, Leicester, Bromley, Richmond, Sheffield, Bradford, Bath and Glasgow, with further tour stops still to be announced.

