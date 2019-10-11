"The Half" at Come From Away in the West End: have an exclusive backstage look before the magic starts

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive look at "The Half" with Come From Away in the West End – the final 30 minutes before the show opens its doors to audiences.

The ensemble cast is composed of Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, Cat Simmons, David Thaxton and Rachel Tucker.

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks, and won four gongs at this year's Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher .