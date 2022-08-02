The Drifters Girl to end West End run this autumn ahead of tour

Hit musical The Drifters Girl will end its West End run in October.

The show, about the rise of the hit band and those who made it happen, continues to play at the Garrick Theatre, with a cast of Felicia Boswell, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. Beverley Knight originated the role of Faye before Boswell took over the part. The show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last year.

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian said: "When Adam, Tarinn, Matt and Tosh agreed to be in The Drifters Girl, we were overjoyed because we knew they were special. As are our team of covers, who kept the show going through the immensely difficult periods that the entire theatre industry has faced with Covid. Now we are fortunate to have Felicia, who is giving a thrilling performance every night as Faye Treadwell. It is an extraordinary company. Replacing them all was always going to be difficult, so we have made the decision to close the show when everyone's contracts end on 15 October.

"From its premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal to when we finish at the Garrick Theatre, The Drifters Girl will have played to over a year of nightly standing ovations. We are all incredibly proud of the show, and look forward to the UK tour opening in Southampton next year, as well as the North American premiere which we will announce soon."

The musical has a book by Ed Curtis, and is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell. It is co-created by Knight, Bernard, Callender, Henry and Wanogho-Maud.

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The tour will open at the Mayflower Theatre in September 2023. Tickets for remaining dates are on sale now.