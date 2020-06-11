University students launch nationwide campaign to support local theatres during pandemic

A nationwide campaign has been launched by students to help support local theatres during the ongoing pandemic.

For the past three months, venues across the country have been forced to close with large portions of staff furloughed and reserves drying up.

The brand new initiative, entitled Students Saving Our Theatres, sees 17 different universities participate in the scheme to help raise funds over the next five weeks.

Fundraising events include fun weekly challenges, as well as digital scratch nights featuring original work. You can find out more and donate here.

President of Warwick University Drama Society Sophie Ling told WhatsOnStage: "Regional theatres are so important to us because they give local communities so much support in making theatre. For example, our chosen theatre for Warwick University is the Warwick Arts Centre, which supports student theatre-makers at the university, allowing us to perform two shows a term there and setting up a festival where final year theatre students can showcase their work.

"There are many other regional theatres like this across the country who support students and by helping them in their time of need, we thought it would allow us to return the support that they have given us."