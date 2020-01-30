The Winter's Tale at the RSC full casting announced

Casting has been announced for the RSC's summer production of The Winter's Tale.

The production will be cross-cast with The Comedy of Errors (from 25 April 2020) and Pericles (from 15 August 2020), which play at the same venue across the summer.

Directed by Erica Whyman, the new production will be reimagined to suit the 20th century, taking inspiration from the likes of Mad Men, The Handmaid's Tale and the Moon Landings.

Following its run in Stratford, the production, along with The Comedy of Errors and Pericles will transfer to the Barbican in London. The Winter's Tale will then embark on a national tour in January 2021 with details to be announced shortly. The show will also be broadcast live in June.

Appearing in the piece will be Joseph Kloska (Leontes), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Hermione), Ben Caplan (Camillo), Amanda Hadingue (Paulina) and Andrew French (Polixenes).

Completing the cast are Alice Blundell (Dorcas), Alfred Clay (Archidamus), Colm Gormley (Antigonus), William Grint (Young Shepherd), Vicky Hall (Mopsa), Avita Jay (Cleomenes), Zoe Lambert (Shepherdess), Georgia Landers (Perdita), Mogali Masuku (Dion), Dyfrig Morris (Mariner), Baker Mukasa (Lord), Anne Odeke (Autolycus), Bea Webster (Emilia) and Assad Zaman (Florizel). The part of Mamillius will be played by four young actors.

Whyman said: "I'm setting my production in the 1950s in a monarchy that has known fascism – an imagined Spain where politics, religion and power are deeply intertwined, moving later to 1969 in the North East of England in which real labour and a deep sense of community seems gloriously healthy, loving and straightforward by comparison. I have a gift of a cast, and I'm proud to be working with two Deaf actors, William Grint and Bea Webster who, as they translate Shakespeare's words into BSL, bring a wonderful freshness and attentiveness to the rehearsal room."

The production's creative team will be composed of Isobel Waller-Bridge (music), Tom Piper (set designer), Madeleine Girling (costume design), Prema Mehta (lighting), Jeremy Dunn (sound) and Anna Morrissey (movement).