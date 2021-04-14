RSC reveals The Winter's Tale on BBC Four first look images and broadcast date

The RSC has given a first look at its filmed production of The Winter's Tale while also unveiling its broadcast date.

Kemi-Bo Jacobs

© Topher McGrillis

Directed by Erica Whyman, RSC Deputy Artistic Director, and featuring the entire cast due to appear in the postponed 2020 production, The Winter's Tale has been re-rehearsed adhering to strict safety measures.

Andrew French

© Topher McGrillis

It has been adapted for the television broadcast by the original creative team, and features design by Tom Piper, costume design by Madeleine Girling, lighting by Prema Mehta, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, movement by Anna Morrissey, and fights by Kate Waters. The production features screen direction by Bridget Caldwell.

Georgia Landers

© Topher McGrillis

The cast includes Ben Caplan as Camillo, Andrew French as Polixenes, Amanda Hadingue as Paulina, Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Hermione and Joseph Kloska as Leontes.

Anne Odeke

© Topher McGrillis

It will be presented on BBC Four on Sunday 25 April 2021 – Shakespeare's birthday weekend. It will then be added to BBC iPlayer.

Joseph Kloska and Kemi-Bo Jacobs

© Topher McGrillis

Kemi-Bo Jacobs

© Topher McGrillis