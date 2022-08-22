RSC unveils casting for its two world premiere plays

The company has been revealed for this year's Mischief Festival at the RSC.

The festival sees two brand-new plays being staged at The Other Place in Stratford this autumn. The first is the George Devine Award-shortlisted O, Island! by Nina Segal, billed as "a modern myth about disaster and community" and the second is Bea Roberts' darkly comic Ivy Tiller: Vicar's Daughter, Squirrel Killer, which is about the murdering of grey squirrels.

Appearing in both plays will be Jenny Rainsford (Fleabag), Anna Andresen (Emilia), Alex Bhat (Henry V), Joe Barber (making his professional debut), Linda Broughton (Suzy Storck), Nathan McMullen (Misfits), Jade Ogugua (Solaris) and Tim Treloar (The Heart of Robin Hood).

Guy Jones will direct O, Island!, with Caitlin McLeod directing Ivy Tiller. The shows will both be designed by Milla Clarke, with lighting design by Elliot Griggs. The composer is Luisa Gerstein (O, Island!), while sound design is by Oli Soames, movement by Chi-San Howard), dramaturgy by Becky Latham and fights by Kev McCurdy. The casting director is Annelie Powell.

The shows run in rep to 5 November 2022, with O, Island beginning performances on 30 September and Ivy Tiller on 6 October.