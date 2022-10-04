RSC reveals Tiny Tim cast members for A Christmas Carol

The RSC has announced the children cast members for the upcoming revival of David Edgar's adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

As previously reported, Adrian Edmondson will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the production, alongside Beth Alsbury (as Hinge), Lauren Arney (as Belinda), Sally Cheng (as Isabel), Eamonn Cox (as Swing), Rachel Denning (as Mrs Baldock), Gavin Fowler (as Charles Dickens), Clive Hayward (as Fezziwig), Jack Humphrey (as Tim), Beruce Khan (as John Forster), Rebecca Lacey (as The Ghost of Christmas Past), Bethany Linsdell (as Caroline), Michael Lyle (as Father), Alexander Moneypenny (as Swing), Conor O'Hara (as Swing), Emma Pallant (as Mrs Cratchit), Joseph Prowen (as Fred), Sunetra Sarker (as The Ghost of Christmas Present), Rachel Seirian (as Swing), Oliver Senton (as Uber), Mitesh Soni (as Bob Cratchit), Liyah Summers (as Fanny), Giles Taylor (as Marley) and Georgie Westall (as Swing).

Sharing the iconic role of Tiny Tim in the piece will be Jasiri Brown, Gracie Coates, Jasper Dance and Alexander Joseph. Director Rachel Kavanaugh said: "Alexander, Gracie, Jasiri and Jasper all bring something exceptional and joyous to the role of Tim Cratchit through their own unique experience and talent. It is a privilege to work with them, along with all the children in the show. And great fun!"

The children's cast will also include Benjamin Kuehl, Joseph Kuehl and Alastair Ngwenya (sharing the roles of Peter Cratchit, Doctor's Boy, Schoolboy, Tinder and Miner), Aiden Cole, William Derbyshire and Joey Unitt (sharing the roles of Joe Cratchit, Boy Scrooge, Henry, Master Clippy, Second Fezziwig child and Ignorance), Aashirya Budathoki, Emilia Danks Smith and Serena Ram (sharing the roles of Christmas Future, Miss Kwiff, Schoolboy, Victoria, Caroller and First Fezziwig child) and Bella Avi, Geneva Kaur Mann and Evangeline Parker (sharing the roles of Susan Cratchit, Charlotte, Schoolboy, Want and Fred's daughter).









A Christmas Carol is designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis with lighting by Tim Mitchell, music by Catherine Jayes, sound design by Fergus O'Hare and movement by Georgina Lamb.

The production runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 26 October 2022 until 1 January 2023, with a press night set for 8 November.