RSC announces The Comedy of Errors casting and tour dates

Casting and tour dates have been revealed for The Comedy of Errors, set to run in the specially-created Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre in Stratford.

The cast is a blend of original company members from the show's originally scheduled run (which was postponed by the pandemic), as well as new faces joining for this year.

Jonathan Broadbent and Greg Haiste retain their roles as, respectively, Dromio of Syracuse and Dromio of Ephesus, whilst Hedydd Dylan (Adrianna), Guy Lewis (Antipholus of Syracuse) and Rowan Polonski (Antipholus of Ephesus) join the company. Original cast member Avita Jay will now play Luciana.

The cast also includes Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Courtesan), Antony Bunsee (Egeon), Alfred Clay (Dr Pinch), William Grint (2nd Merchant), Zoe Lambert (Aemilia), Dyfrig Morris (2nd Merchant Bodyguard), Baker Mukasa (Angelo), Patrick Osborne (Balthasar), Nicholas Prasad (Duke Solinus), Riad Richie (1st Merchant/Young Egeon) and Sarah Seggari (Luce/Messenger).

After its summer run outdoors at the venue's new Garden Theatre, the piece will visit Theatre Royal, Nottingham (22 to 24 October), The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (27 to 30 October), and the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (2 to 6 November), with subsequent plans for a London run to be revealed.

Directed by Phillip Breen, the piece is designed by Max Jones with lighting by Tina MacHugh, music by Paddy Cunneen, sound by Dyfan Jones, movement by Charlotte Broom and fights by Renny Krupinski. It plays from 13 July to 26 September, with a press performance on 20 July.