RSC announces co-artistic directors will be Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey have been appointed co-artistic directors.

The pair, set to take on the roles from June 2023 and obtaining the positions after applying together, are currently artistic directors of two of the most well-known producing houses in the UK – Harvey has led Theatr Clwyd in Mold since 2015, while Evans is artistic director at Chichester Festival Theatre, a post he has held since 2016.

Shriti Vadera, Chair of the RSC Board, said today: "The Board is delighted to appoint Daniel and Tamara as co-artistic directors from an exceptionally strong field of candidates. They bring a brilliant track record of artistic achievement with a strong commitment to education, communities and championing diverse talent and voices, alongside a proven strategic ability to lead major companies.

"Their partnership heralds an exciting vision for the future of the RSC to attract world-class artistic talent, captivate today's audiences with Shakespeare, classics and new work, and increase radically the reach and impact of our pioneering learning, partnerships and digital work."



© RSC, photo by Peter Cook

They both come with some major stage credits to their names. Harvey's first professional role was as assistant director to Mark Rylance at Shakespeare's Globe, with other productions including the award-winning Home, I'm Darling at Theatr Clwyd, the National Theatre and on tour, as well as Peter Gill's version of Uncle Vanya. As a freelance director she has also staged Shakespearean revivals, musicals and new writing. Harvey's production of new musical The Famous Five is about to premiere in Clwyd before transferring to Chichester.

She said today: "Being taken to Stratford to see Murder in the Cathedral at the Swan when I was 15 was one of the most vivid moments of my childhood. A sense of awe, but even then, a desire to get in there and start making plays: two feelings I continue to hold today. Stepping into this job is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing I've ever done.

"The great joy of working in partnership with Daniel, an artist I admire beyond measure, is that we share both that excitement and that awe at becoming the next custodians of this amazing company. We bring a shared belief in all that the RSC can be - a home for radical, relevant theatre made by artists from across the UK and the wider world. A global community inspired by Shakespeare, bringing together myriad voices to tell the stories of our time - and of all time."

Evans' production of South Pacific is currently on tour following its original premiere in Chichester last summer. Other productions have included Oklahoma!, American Buffalo and Showboat.

A two-time Olivier Award-winning performer, he has appeared in Sunday in the Park with George (the production was also presented on Broadway as well as in the West End). He has appeared at the RSC on a number of occasions, joining the company while still training at Guildhall. He went on to play Lysander when Adrian Noble's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream toured in New York City and on Broadway. Other credits with the RSC as a performer included Measure for Measure, Henry V and Cymbeline.

Evans said: "I was fortunate to see so many inspiring performances at Stratford during my teenage years; and later celebrated my 21st birthday there during my first professional job post-drama school. So, to be returning to the RSC as its co-artistic director is immensely meaningful to me.

"To do so alongside Tamara is a joy and a privilege. We share deep-rooted values and an ambitious vision for the Company, and we're both looking forward to working with Catherine and the team to begin this new, exciting chapter in the RSC's story."

The RSC's Swan Theatre

© RSC, photo by Stewart Hemley

Chichester Festival Theatre will announce a new artistic director in spring 2023, the venue has confirmed.

The pair, the first external appointment in the company's history, were appointed following a public search which began earlier this year. Their first batch of programming will be announced some time in the autumn of 2023.

The RSC's current acting artistic director Erica Whyman will remain in the post until June 2023, and she will then leave the Company to pursue a freelance career. Her 2023 season will be revealed on 27 September.

The RSC's autumn season will feature a return of the venue's much-loved A Christmas Carol starring Ade Edmondson, the return of the Mischief Festival and, in London, the world premiere of My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican.