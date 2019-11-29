Watch Robbie Williams, David Walliams and Taron Egerton at The Boy in the Dress RSC opening night

WhatsOnStage went along to the GREEN carpet for the opening night of The Boy in the Dress at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Based on the bestselling book by David Walliams, it is adapted by Mark Ravenhill, with music by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.

The lead role of Dennis is played by Oliver Crouch, Jackson Laing, Tom Lomas and Toby Mocrei. Darvesh, Dennis' best friend, is played by Ethan Dattani, Shivain Kara-Patel, Kassian Shae Ahktar and Arjun Singh Khakh.

Asha Banks, Tabitha Knowles and Miriam Nyarko play Lisa James, Dennis' fashion-savvy friend, while Alfie Jukes and Zachary Loonie play his older brother John.

Rufus Hound plays Dennis' dad; Irvine Iqbal plays Raj, the shopkeeper; Natasha Lewis plays Dennis' best friend Darvesh's mum, and Forbes Masson plays Mr Hawtrey, the headmaster from Dennis' school. Charlotte Wakefield plays the French teacher Miss Windsor.

Other cast includes David Birch (Maudlin Street Captain), Hannah Fairclough (ensemble), Max Gill (Big Mac), Ahmed Hamad (ensemble), Ryan Heenan (Rory), Charlotte Jaconelli (Lorna), Alim Jayda (ensemble), Christina Modestou (Miss Bresslaw), Alexander Moneypenny (Gareth), Clancy Ryan (ensemble), Cilla Silvia (ensemble), Jack Anthony Smart (swing), Ben Thompson (Oddbod), Jamie Tyler (St Kenneth's Captain), Georgie Westall (swing) and Grace Wylde (Louise).

Aletta Collins choreographs the show, which has design by Robert Jones, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Paul Groothius and Tom Marshall.

See Robbie Williams dance with the cast.