Marisha Wallace to perform as part of Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival

Marisha Wallace, of Hairspray and Dreamgirls fame, will take to the stage as part of the Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival next year.

Joining the likes of Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead and Cassidy Janson, the event will take place on Sunday 1 May 2022 at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, as part of a broader celebration of all things theatre.

Mike Wilson, Producer for Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming West End and Broadway powerhouse Marisha Wallace to the inaugural Gaiety Festival.

"Marisha's unmistakeable vocals are renowned in the world of musical theatre, and we are beyond excited that she will be joining the stellar line-up on our Main Stage to perform her favourite showtunes. Festivalgoers are in for a treat!"

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra will accompany all acts on the main stage, with further acts to be announced.