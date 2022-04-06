Henry VI: Rebellion at the RSC – first look

Photos have been released for the RSC's Henry VI: Rebellion.

A blend of parts of the Henry VI trilogy, the show tells the tale of the flawed monarch and those conspiring around him to overhaul the social order.

Owen Horsley directs the show, which runs until 28 May 2022 in rep with the War of the Roses (which begins performances on 11 April).

The piece has set design by Stephen Brimson Lewis, costume design by Hannah Clark, lighting design by Simon Spencer, music by Paul Englishby, sound by Steven Atkinson, movement by Emily Jane Boyle and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown with Gregory Doran as season consultant director.

Appearing are Oliver Alvin-Wilson (York), Lucy Benjamin (Eleanor, Duchess of Gloucester), Richard Cant (Gloucester/Lord Saye), Daniel J Carver (Clifford/Horner), Angelina Chudi (Hume), Paola Dionisotti (Winchester/Humphrey), Felixe Forde (Bevis), Mariah Gale (Margaret), Ashley D Gayle (Smith), Conor Glean (Dick), Ben Hall (Suffolk), Jack Humphrey (Clerk), Nicholas Karimi (Warwick), Al Maxwell (Bolingbroke/ Holland), Georgia-Mae Myers (Margaret Jourdain), Peter Moreton (Salisbury), Sophia Papadopoulos (Suffolk's Messenger), Mark Quartley (Henry VI), Aaron Sidwell (Jack Cade), Yasmin Taheri (Neighbour), John Tate (Captain/Stafford), Ibraheem Toure (Whitmore), Emma Tracey (Spirit), Daniel Ward (Buckingham) and Benjamin Westerby (Somerset).

A variety of local performers are also involved.



©RSC/Ellie Kurttz



