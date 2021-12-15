Complete cast for RSC's Much Ado About Nothing announced

Full casting has been announced for the RSC's production of Much Ado About Nothing, playing from 4 February to 12 March 2022.

Roy Alexander Weise's revival of Shakespeare's hit comedy is set in an imagined futuristic world, and will feature costume design from owner of Simon-Hartman London Melissa Simon-Hartman.

Joining the previously announced Michael Balogun (Benedick) and Akiya Henry (Beatrice) are Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Verges), Micah Balfour (Don John), Rebecca Banatvala (Seacole), Michael Bartelle (Sexton), Mensah Bediako (Antonio), Christelle Elwin (Messenger), DK Fashola (Friar), Kevin N Golding (Leonato), Karen Henthorn (Dogberry), Aruna Jalloh (Oatcake), Sapphire Joy (Margaret), Curtis Kemlo (Borachio), Denver-Isaac Kwashe (Conrade), Mohammed Mansaray (Claudio), Taya Ming (Hero), Ann Ogbomo (Don Pedra), Luke Wilson (Balthasar) and Adeola Yemitan (Ursula).

The production, which will also feature an original score from Femi Temowo, has set design by Jemima Robinson, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Claire Windsor, dramaturgy by Anthony Simpson-Pike and movement direction by DK Fashola.