The Legend of Sleepy Hollow stage tour full casting revealed

Full casting has now been revealed for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Sam Jackson, Rose Quentin, Lewis Cope and Tommy Sim'aan will join the cast, alongside the previously revealed Wendi Peters and Bill Ward.

The piece runs from 30 September to 4 December, with Washington Irving's classic adapted for the stage by Philip Meeks. It tells the story of the famous Headless Horseman.

The thriller will be directed by Jake Smith with illusions by Filipe J Carvalho.

The piece is designed by Amy Watts with lighting by Jason Addison, sound by Sam Glossop and movement by Chris Cuming. After opening at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, the thriller will visit York, Southampton, Guildford, Oldham, Malvern, Edinburgh, Darlington, Eastbourne and Southend.