Kimberley Wyatt and Louise Redknapp to join Friendsical musical tour stops

Could there be any more special guests popping up on the Friendsical musical tour?

Yes, apparently, as the production (an ode to the famous sitcom series) will welcome a plethora of special guests on tour stops this autumn.

With book and lyrics by Miranda Larson and music by Barrie Bignold, Friendsical is choreographed by Darren Carnall and associate choreographer Michael Vinsen.

The set and costume is designed by Anthony Lamble with lighting design by Dominic Jeffrey and sound design by Olly Steel. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday and it is produced by Nick Brooke, William Burdett Coutts, Philip Noel and Dave Mauchline.

The production stars Sario Solomon as Joey, Sarah Michelle-Kelly as Monica, Nelson Bettencourt as Ross, Tim Edwards as Chandler, Ally Retberg as Phoebe, Amelia Kinu Muus as Rachel, Olivia Williamson as Hot Girl/Ensemble and Tanveer Singh Devgun as Gunther/Male Ensemble.

Louise Redknapp (9 to 5) will be appearing in a special guest role at Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios from 5 to 7 September 2022, while The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt will appear at Cardiff's New Theatre on 8 and 9 September.

The production has said that "these are the first of many celebrity guests to be announced soon."

Friendsical has a variety of tour stops through to 19 November 2022.