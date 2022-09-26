The Drifters Girl announces first UK tour dates

The show closes in the West End next month

The Drifters Girl

(© The Drifters Girl)

Tour dates have been announced for The Drifters Girl, the new musical which tells the story of the acclaimed vocal group and the people who made it.

The show has been playing at the West End's Garrick Theatre since November 2021, following an initial run at Newcastle's Theatre Royal. The tour will begin at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, on 12 September 2023.

It then goes on to visit Theatre Royal Norwich, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Manchester Opera House, Milton Keynes Theatre, Curve in Leicester, Cliffs Pavilion in Southend, Theatre Royal Newcastle, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Dartford Orchard Theatre and Bristol Hippodrome.

Further dates for 2024 are to be announced, along with the touring production's cast.

The show, about the rise of the hit band and those who made it happen, continues at the Garrick Theatre until next month, with a cast of Felicia Boswell, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

Beverley Knight originated the role of Faye before Boswell took over the part. The show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last year.

The musical has a book by Ed Curtis, and is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell. It is co-created by Knight, Bernard, Callender, Henry and Wanogho-Maud.

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.