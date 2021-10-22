Listen to "Deeds Not Words" from new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Have a first listen to "Deeds Not Words", the first number from new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

The show opens on tour at MAST Mayflower Studios on 6 November 2021.

Appearing will be Jade Kennedy (Sacagawea/Frida Kahlo/Marie Curie), Renée Lamb (Amelia Earhart/Rosa Parks/Mary Seacole), Frances Mayli McCann (Emmeline Pankhurst/Agent Fifi/Miss Johnson), Christina Modestou (Gertrude Ederle/Jane Austen/Mary Anning/Anne Frank), Shakira Simpson, Fayth Ifil, Kayleen Nguema, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Nielle Springer.

The band features Audra Cramer on keys, Nicola T Chang on percussion / second keys and Abbie Finn on Drums.

Watch the number here:

Penned by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production will have set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, casting by Rosie Pearson, orchestrations and music production by Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green, musical direction by Audra Cramer, production management by Tamsin Rose and production and general management by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment.