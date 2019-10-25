CinderELLA musical: exclusive Nuffield Southampton Theatres trailer

WhatsOnStage has a exclusive first look at the trailer for CinderELLA, a musical playing at Nuffield Southampton Theatres from 23 November to 5 January.

The production features two protagonists – the younger Cinders (Lydia White) and the older Ella (Valda Aviks). Billed as a "musical remix", it adds a Freaky Friday twist to the classic fairytale – Cinders feels older than her years and Ella feels like she's running out of time.

As well as White and Aviks, the show will star Emma Darlow (Melania) Tom Hier (Prince Charming and Policeman), Michael O'Connor (Harry), Jos Slovick (Daniel Deeni) and Imelda Warren-Green (Ivanka). It will be directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie the Musical), who also supplies book and lyrics with music and additional lyrics by Barnaby Race. Madeleine Girling will design the show.