Cake musical, inspired by Marie Antoinette, to tour next year

New musical Cake - A Parisienne Dance Gig inspired by Marie Antoinette, will embark on a new tour in March 2023.

A blend of gig, musical, ballet anymore, the show is penned by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (who wrote the award-winning Emilia), with music and lyrics by Tasha Taylor Johnson (associate artist at Curve in Leicester) and music by Jack McManus (co-writer of "From The Rooftops"). It is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar, King Kong), and tells the story of the famous French queen who is implicated in a crime. Expect a blend of rap, RnB and 18th century politics.

It opens at the Mayflower Studios in Southampton on 13 Mach before visiting the Lowry in Salford, the Drum in Plymouth, Curve in Leicester and Norwich Theatre.

The news comes as the hit new musical festival MTFestUK (where Cake started its life) sets its return, playing at the Turbine Theatre in London from 30 January to 11 February 2023 at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

Artistic director of the Turbine Theatre Paul Taylor-Mills said: "We are thrilled to announce that, Cake - A Parisienne Dance Gig inspired by Marie Antoinette, will be going on a UK tour in Spring 2023. We're delighted to be partnering with some of our leading regional theatres to present a development production of this brilliant new show.

I first commissioned the show at The Other Palace five years ago and seeing it evolve over the last few years has been a real privilege. To be working with some of the best theatre makers we have; Drew McOnie, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Tasha Taylor Johnson and Jack McManus, is a real honour. The show started life at our first MTFestUK and it's great to see all the regional theatres involved be as passionate about its future as I am.

Also, importantly, submissions are open for MTFestUK 2023. We want to hear from you, and see if your show can be the next one we bring to the stage."

The Turbine is accepting submissions for the festival until 29 October via [email protected]