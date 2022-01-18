About this show

The Osmonds - A New Musical UK tour

The musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.

The brand new musical features a chart-topping list of anthems including Love Me For A Reason, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Puppy Love, One Bad Apple, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

The tour will be directed by Shaun Kerrison and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Bill Deamer.

Casting is to be confirmed.