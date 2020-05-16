About this show

In England of the Middle Ages, the Mystery Plays developed, bringing biblical stories to the streets. Isango Ensemble's brilliantly inventive version has been seen and celebrated by audiences around the world from Australia to London's West End. This is a totally South African version of the Mystery Plays which tell the biblical story from creation to resurrection with song and dance. The Creation, Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Noah, The Nativity, The Miracles, The Crucifixion and The Resurrection all will be told in Xhosa, Zulu, English, Latin and Afrikaans with choral music, a capella singing, township percussion and dance.