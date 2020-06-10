About this show

For sixty years Ladysmith Black Mambazo have sung powerful, uplifting songs that emote the struggles and passion of South Africa. The group sing a cappella in a joyously energetic performance that combines loud powerful choruses with softer, almost whispering chants where voices blend harmoniously, and tightly choreographed dance moves. Featured on Paul Simon’s Graceland album, they have toured the world since, and were reunited with Paul Simon a few years ago in the Graceland world tour. For this tour, the group will be celebrating the life and music of their founder Joseph Shabalala.